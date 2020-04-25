Harrison Hand NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings' Pick

CB Harrison Hand, Temple

     

STRENGTHS

—Experienced, durable cornerback who started for three seasons at Temple and played in a variety of schemes.

—Strong at the line of scrimmage and won't be intimidated off his game by bigger or faster receivers.

—Clean press technique; is able to play physical football without getting grabby or creating penalties.

—Mirrors well off the line of scrimmage and has good lateral agility.

—Ideal traits for a zone scheme.

—Impressive 41-inch vertical jump at the combine.

       

WEAKNESSES

—Lack of speed shows up often on tape with an overall tightness and lack of twitchy athleticism.

—Tight hip turns are an issue when asked to run with faster receivers or make a break on the ball.

—Click-and-close has an awkward pause that causes him to be late to the ball.

—Poor tackler when it comes to power and technique.

—Never stands out as an athlete and looks very clunky in his movements.

—Below-average 40-yard dash time (4.52 seconds), three-cone drill (7.15 seconds) and 20-yard shuttle (4.27 seconds).

     

OVERALL

You can't start on defense for Temple and not be a tough, disciplined player, and that's what Hand is. He doesn't have ideal physical traits or athleticism, but his attention to detail and technique are solid. He best profiles as a CB4 and special teams ace who could even move to free safety.

     

GRADE: 60

PRO COMPARISON: P.J. Williams/Corey Ballentine

