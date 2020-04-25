John Reid NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Houston Texans' Pick

Barry Reeger/Associated Press

CB John Reid, Penn State

STRENGTHS

—Experienced, fast cornerback with excellent short-area quickness and burst.

—Played primarily in a zone scheme in 2019 and is experienced dropping back and reading both routes and quarterbacks.

—Excels when asked to make a break on the ball and has the closing speed to close on the ball.

—Poised and fast, which is a great combination for a zone cornerback.

—Plays with good strength for a smaller cornerback and can be valuable in press coverage.

—Scouts rave about coachability, football IQ and high character.

WEAKNESSES

—Missed 2017 season because of a knee injury.

—Highly targeted player on tape who surrendered plenty of short and intermediate receptions.

—Limited ball production with seven career interceptions.

—On the short and skinny side at 5'10" and 187 pounds with 30⅛" arms.

—Older prospect after five seasons at Penn State; will be 24 as a rookie.

OVERALL

Reid has the speed, football IQ and instincts to be a valuable depth cornerback who can see the field early in zone or slot duty. He isn't the biggest or strongest cornerback, but if he isn't asked to line up out wide on a WR1-type player, Reid can contribute both on defense and special teams as a rookie.

GRADE: 64

PRO COMPARISON: Kris Boyd/Craig Mager