Kindle Vildor NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Chicago Bears' Pick

CB23 Kindle Vildor, Georgia Southern

STRENGTHS

—Straight-line fast with excellent vertical skills and positional athleticism.

—Strong, fast and agile; looks the part and checks all the boxes from an athletic profile.

—Impressed during Senior Bowl practices with good intensity and pop in his press coverage; challenged and battled with top receivers and held his own.

—Stands out from a crowd thanks to his athleticism and smooth play.

—Was able to thrive in read-and-react situations with good change-of-direction skills and instincts.

WEAKNESSES

—Played against a low level of competition at Georgia Southern and never quite dominated the way an NFL prospect should against FCS talent.

—Tape shows him giving up a lot of catches to players who won't make the NFL.

—Not very tough at the point of attack; inconsistent effort as a tackler, which led to too many missed tackles.

—Doesn't use his track speed on the football field; lets players stack him vertically.

—Not much more than an athlete at this phase of his career and must be developed.

—Has no slot experience, which is where he'll likely play in the NFL because of size limitations (5'10", 191 lbs).

OVERALL

Making the jump from a small school to the NFL can be a challenge, and Vildor has his share of technique to clean up. But his athletic gifts could make that transition much easier if he takes to coaching the way he did during Senior Bowl week.

GRADE: 64

PRO COMPARISON: Robert Alford/Parry Nickerson