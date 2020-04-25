Josiah Scott NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Jacksonville Jaguars' Pick

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

CB Josiah Scott, Michigan State

STRENGTHS

—Excellent speed and instincts as a slot cover man; has plug-and-play potential thanks to his quickness and eyes.

—Versatile coverage asks during his college career; comes from a sophisticated scheme that asked him to work in press and zone.

—Has speed to run with the best inside receivers in the game; excellent acceleration and top-end speed.

—Top-notch change-of-direction skills with balance, foot quickness and body control.

—Fantastic click-and-close; reads the route and will beat receivers to the ball on comeback and crossing routes.

WEAKNESSES

—Sub-30" arm length is a dagger to his draft stock; 29⅜" is the second-shortest of any cornerback evaluated this year.

—Lacks ideal size for anything other than slot duty at 5'9" and 185 pounds.

—Gave up a ton of catches and touchdowns to bigger receivers; doesn't have the size to match up with outside receivers.

—Knee injury limited him to only five games in 2018.

—Will have to improve his subpar tackling before he's trusted to start in the slot.

OVERALL

Scott has the athletic tools teams want from a slot cornerback, where they can cover up his lack of height and length. The key will be letting him thrive on the inside and not asking or expecting him to be an outside cornerback. His fast, feisty style of play should quickly make him a fan favorite.

GRADE: 64

PRO COMPARISON: E.J. Gaines/J.C. Jackson