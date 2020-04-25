Amik Robertson NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Las Vegas Raiders' Pick

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

CB Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech

STRENGTHS

—Pound-for-pound, one of the toughest and most physical cornerbacks in this draft class.

—Plays big and is constantly in the face of receivers when he's walked up in press coverage; gets his hands into their frame and will pin much bigger receivers to the line of scrimmage.

—Elite change-of-direction skills; quick to mirror and will flip his hips and turn to run with ease.

—Productive ball skills with 14 interceptions in college.

—Poised, patient and shows excellent body control and balance in space.

WEAKNESSES

—Unable to participate in predraft testing because of groin injury.

—Small for an NFL cornerback at 5'8" and 187 pounds with 30¼" arms.

—Lack of deep speed is a big concern when he's asked to carry receivers down the field; he's all short-area burst and is long-speed deficient.

—Throws himself at ball-carriers and bounces off constantly; has to rework his game and become a wrap-up hitter.

OVERALL

Robertson plays like he's 6'2" and doesn't back down from any wide receiver. We saw him jam 6'6" Collin Johnson and then turn around and run with Devin Duvernay's 4.39-second speed. Robertson lacks size, but he has the rest of the tools to be an impactful NFL player.

GRADE: 73

PRO COMPARISON: Quandre Diggs/Corn Elder