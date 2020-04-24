Terrell Burgess NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Rams' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 25, 2020

Utah defensive back Terrell Burgess (26) runs up field in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona State Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

CB Terrell Burgess, Utah

   

STRENGTHS

—Versatile cover man who could see time in the slot and at free safety; ideal for a nickel role.

—Tough and quick, which makes him a valuable slot cornerback; fast enough to make cuts underneath and stick through shallow routes.

—Played all over the Utah defense, lining up at cornerback, slot cornerback, box and free safety; even blitzed some from the A- and B-gaps.

—Speed pairs well with his lateral agility and balance to make him a good cover man.

—Bulked up for the combine (202 lbs) and performed well at a higher weight, which will be important for his transition to an inside role full-time in the NFL.

—Great man-coverage instincts; sticky in coverage with good quickness and footwork to stay in-phase throughout routes no matter their depth or distance.

—High-level agility to change direction and work through transitions.

WEAKNESSES

—Limited ball production after being asked to play multiple alignments.

—Jack-of-all-trades, master-of-none type of prospect who doesn't excel in any one area and doesn't have an elite trait.

—Doesn't have the size or play strength to stack up blockers in the run game.

—One-year starter in college who was surrounded by elite defenders, seven of whom are graded as NFL-caliber.

    

OVERALL

Burgess is a tweener who may be looked at as a safety or a slot cornerback, but we like his tools to perform in coverage no matter where he's lined up. The arrow is still pointing up on his potential, and he might be a better fit in an NFL defense that values versatility and coverage skills than he was in college. 

    

GRADE: 79

PRO COMPARISON: Jimmie Ward/Justin Evans

