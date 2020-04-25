Bryce Hall NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for New York Jets' Pick

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

CB9 Bryce Hall, Virginia

STRENGTHS

—Physical press-coverage cornerback with developed instincts and technique.

—Sticky cover man who doesn't lose his path when tracking receivers down the field; doesn't drift and create accidental space.

—Seemed to live around the ball with tackles, interceptions and passes broken up.

—Quick lateral agility with smooth, choppy click-and-close ability; will take away underneath routes.

—Did most of his damage in zone coverage; should easily transition to the NFL in that role.

WEAKNESSES

—Broken fibula and dislocated ankle ended his 2019 season.

—Average speed shows up when he's asked to run down vertical routes.

—Length isn't great for working at the line of scrimmage; will get stuck on blockers in run game and doesn't offer much production in press coverage.

—Soft tackler who will get run over by NFL ball-carriers with any size or strength.

—Biggest question mark will be his injury recovery but also his speed limitations.

OVERALL

Hall is an ideal zone-coverage cornerback who has exciting physicality, smarts and film speed. He's excellent at coming up to attack Level 1 routes and is good against the run, which helps make up for his lack of elite speed. Once healthy, Hall has the goods to be a CB2 or CB3 as a rookie.

GRADE: 82

PRO COMPARISON: Josh Norman/Kendall Fuller