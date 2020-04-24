Trevon Diggs NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Dallas Cowboys' Pick

Trevon Diggs NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Dallas Cowboys' PickApril 25, 2020
CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama
STRENGTHS
—Awesome height (6'1"), weight (205 lbs), speed prospect who is still new to the position after originally playing wide receiver.
—Strong, long and a terror for receivers in press coverage thanks to his combination of athletic talents and technique.
—Heavy hitter with big hands to press in man coverage at the line of scrimmage.
—Good instincts in the open field and has the closing speed to jump routes and flip the field with turnovers.
—Also worked on special teams as a returner and has upside there.
—Big enough and fast enough to be a matchup problem for receivers on the outside in man coverage.
WEAKNESSES
—Not very fluid coming out of his breaks and coming back toward the line of scrimmage.
—Gambles and is often too aggressive; will leave his receiver and attempt to make big plays on the ball.
—Still raw and learning the nuances of the position; compensates by being handsy and trying to dominate with his size and strength.
—Backpedal confidence looks low; doesn't always appear smooth or fluid working in his slide.
—Carved up by Joe Burrow, which highlighted his struggles in man coverage.
OVERALL
Diggs is more of a prospect than an immediate difference-maker, but he has an intriguing combination of height, length and speed. He's only getting better, and he has legit NFL bloodlines that should ease concerns. Diggs profiles as a rookie starter but could take a season to fully acclimate to the speed and coverage rules of the NFL.
GRADE: 86
PRO COMPARISON: Marlon Humphrey/Shaquill Griffin
