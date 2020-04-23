A.J. Terrell NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Atlanta Falcons' Pick

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

A.J. Terrell, Clemson

CB5

STRENGTHS

—Long, fast, man-coverage cornerback who excels down the field and has shown the ball skills to become a top-tier starter.

—Uses his length well to stab at the ball and break up passes.

—Easy mover who stays hip-to-hip on vertical routes but is also rarely out of position when asked to break on the ball.

—Excellent click-and-close agility for a big cornerback.

—Battle-tested against not only ACC wide receivers but the best of the best in the College Football Playoff over the last two seasons.

WEAKNESSES

—Everyone remembers his last performance; LSU's Ja'Marr Chase bested him for two touchdowns in the national title game.

—Not very physical down the field.

—Would rather make a leaping grab than fight for positioning and break up passes.

—Missed tackles and uneven performance against the run often show up on tape.

OVERALL

Don't judge Terrell by his performance in the national title game—Chase and LSU quarterback Joe Burrow roasted a lot of good cornerbacks in 2019. Instead, look at Terrell's full body of work, which is already good with a ceiling to get even better. Once he adds strength to his long, athletic frame, he has the tools to be a great starter and a scheme-versatile performer.

GRADE: 88

PRO COMPARISON: Kyle Fuller/James Bradberry