Jaylon Johnson NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Chicago Bears' Pick

CB Jaylon Johnson, Utah

STRENGTHS

—Smart, instinctive cornerback with ball skills, toughness and quickness in the open field.

—Ideal size (6'0", 193 lbs) to play man coverage and has shown an ability to stay in-phase while reading the ball and making plays in space.

—Won't leave his man early to go after the ball, which is why he's able to hang through double moves so well.

—Tough in run support and at the line of scrimmage.

—Hands like a wide receiver, with excellent vertical skills to attack the ball.

—High-character, smart player with an awesome work ethic; will be a solid locker room addition.

WEAKNESSES

—Only above-average speed could cause trouble against top-flight wide receivers.

—Handsy in coverage and at the route stem; will have to work on covering without his hands redirecting the receiver.

—Doesn't play to his timed speed (4.5-second 40) when asked to turn and run.

—Didn't wow anyone with his numbers at the combine, but he ran with a torn labrum that required surgery the following week.

OVERALL

Johnson is easy to root for as a high-character, tough, instinctive player who showed up and made plays in his biggest games in college. His labrum surgery in early March is something to watch in his rookie season, but Johnson's college tape and traits all point to him being an early starter at a high level.

GRADE: 88

PRO COMPARISON: Bradley Roby/Gareon Conley