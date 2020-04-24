Jaylon Johnson NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Chicago Bears' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 25, 2020

Utah defensive back Jaylon Johnson (1) looks on in the second half during an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

CB Jaylon Johnson, Utah

    

STRENGTHS

—Smart, instinctive cornerback with ball skills, toughness and quickness in the open field.

—Ideal size (6'0", 193 lbs) to play man coverage and has shown an ability to stay in-phase while reading the ball and making plays in space.

—Won't leave his man early to go after the ball, which is why he's able to hang through double moves so well.

—Tough in run support and at the line of scrimmage.

—Hands like a wide receiver, with excellent vertical skills to attack the ball.

—High-character, smart player with an awesome work ethic; will be a solid locker room addition.

Video Play Button

  1. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  2. Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets

  3. WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos

  4. Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl

  5. Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee

  6. Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses

  7. Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl

  8. The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place

  9. NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL

  10. JuJu Is a Man of the People

  11. Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire

  12. Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉

  13. Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too

  14. Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR

  15. Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V

  16. Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service

  17. Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB

  18. Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  19. B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2

  20. Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

Right Arrow Icon

     

WEAKNESSES

—Only above-average speed could cause trouble against top-flight wide receivers.

—Handsy in coverage and at the route stem; will have to work on covering without his hands redirecting the receiver.

—Doesn't play to his timed speed (4.5-second 40) when asked to turn and run.

—Didn't wow anyone with his numbers at the combine, but he ran with a torn labrum that required surgery the following week.

     

OVERALL

Johnson is easy to root for as a high-character, tough, instinctive player who showed up and made plays in his biggest games in college. His labrum surgery in early March is something to watch in his rookie season, but Johnson's college tape and traits all point to him being an early starter at a high level.

    

GRADE: 88

PRO COMPARISON: Bradley Roby/Gareon Conley

Related

    Jalen Hurts Scouting Report for Eagles

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jalen Hurts Scouting Report for Eagles

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Chicago's Updated Depth Chart After Selecting Jaylon Johnson

    Chicago Bears logo
    Chicago Bears

    Chicago's Updated Depth Chart After Selecting Jaylon Johnson

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Bears' Updated Depth Chart After Drafting Cole Kmet

    Chicago Bears logo
    Chicago Bears

    Bears' Updated Depth Chart After Drafting Cole Kmet

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Cole Kmet Scouting Report

    Chicago Bears logo
    Chicago Bears

    Cole Kmet Scouting Report

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report