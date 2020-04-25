T.J. Brunson NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for New York Giants' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 25, 2020

ATHENS, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 12: T.J. Brunson #6 and Jaycee Horn #1 of the South Carolina Gamecocks react after a missed field goal by Rodrigo Blankenship #98 of the Georgia Bulldogs in second overtime gave them a 20-17 win at Sanford Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

LB T.J. Brunson, South Carolina

     

STRENGTHS

—Two-year team captain and two-time winner of Leadership Award for Gamecocks defense

—Played nearly 2,500 snaps throughout his collegiate career; three-year starter in a highly competitive conference.

—Solid pass-rushing skills can add some versatility as an occasional blitzer; attacks half-man and can use speed and undersized frame to his advantage.

        

WEAKNESSES

—Tackling consistency is a major concern and will only be exploited further in the NFL; must do a better job of shooting his hands through contact and finishing with his lower body. 

—Routinely fails to play the appropriate hip and remain in-phase in man coverage; allows far too many completions.

—Lack of overall length on frame will lead to an inability to challenge contested catches by receivers who can play the ball like rebounders. 

—Manipulated fairly easily and struggles to identify keys and immediately trigger downhill in run support.

      

Video Play Button

OVERALL

Brunson made some flashes but failed to ever string together consistency in the run or pass game. His leadership and character could earn him a roster spot, but he has to improve as a downhill attacker to be more than a depth linebacker and likely scout-team performer.

       

GRADE: 49

PRO COMPARISON: Deone Bucannon/Ahmad Thomas

Related

    Scouting Report for New York Giants' Pick T.J. Brunson

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    Scouting Report for New York Giants' Pick T.J. Brunson

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    A Glance at Giants Newest Linebacker Cam Brown

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    A Glance at Giants Newest Linebacker Cam Brown

    Maven
    via Maven

    Roger Goodell: NFL Draft Has Raised Nearly $100M for COVID Relief

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Roger Goodell: NFL Draft Has Raised Nearly $100M for COVID Relief

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Carter Coughlin Scouting Report

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    Carter Coughlin Scouting Report

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report