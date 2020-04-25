Casey Toohill NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Philadelphia Eagles' Pick

Young Kwak/Associated Press

Casey Toohill, Stanford

LB22

STRENGTHS

—Played out of a two-point and three-point stance at Stanford with experience as a head-up pass-rusher and edge run defender.

—Hustle and effort are evident every play, particularly in collapsing pockets; cleanup guy who will win some sacks late in the play because of energy.

—Smart player with ability to recognize blocking schemes at the line of scrimmage and take on trap/kick-out blocks with leverage.

WEAKNESSES

—Doesn't routinely explode out of a three-point stance at the line of scrimmage.

—So calculated in his moves, particularly as a pass-rusher, that he lacks rhythm or fluidity; looks rigid and will lose reps to experienced players that time his moves up.

—Doesn't stack out and control interior run gaps from a three-point stance with the power he'll need in the NFL.

—Lacks pass-rushing countermoves and has underdeveloped hand usage; too many reps of him running straight into linemen without an attempt to disengage or defeat.

OVERALL

Toohill played multiple roles at Stanford, but his role in the NFL won't be nearly as flexible. Given his frame (6'4", 250 lbs), straight-line athleticism, and lack of power inside the box, he looks like a 3-4 outside linebacker. He moves in such robotic ways that adding flexibility to his game could immediately improve his outlook. He's a depth piece with perceived positional versatility based on experience, but he needs to find a specific role to settle into.

GRADE: 58

PRO COMPARISON: Kyler Fackrell/Cassius Marsh