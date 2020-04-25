Shaquille Quarterman NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for the Jaguars' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 25, 2020

East linebacker Shaquille Quarterman, of Miami, (55) during the first half of the East West Shrine football game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

LB Shaquille Quarterman, Miami

             

STRENGTHS

—Four-year starter for the Hurricanes; first-team All-ACC in 2018 and 2019 and was a consistent performer in the middle of the Miami defense. 

—Not a whole lot he hasn't seen or repped with regard to mental processing; developed key-and-diagnose skills help him compete despite limited athleticism.

—Hits like a Mack truck and doesn't hold anything back; force upon contact served as a tone-setter for the Miami defense.

—Compact and stout frame (6'0", 234 lbs) with rolled chest and good overall thickness throughout his body.

—Alpha dog in every sense of the word; teammates gravitate toward him post-snap, relentlessly hustles and communicates nonstop. 

      

WEAKNESSES

—Maxed-out athlete who doesn't have the desired athleticism of a starting inside linebacker.

—Limited coverage player who will be exposed if asked to do anything other than spot-drop the underneath middle hole; lacks the lower-body mobility to open up his hips and run with fluidity.

—Drops his shoulders into imminent contact far too often; needs to develop the strike-timing and recognition to jab and stack out blockers while remaining square to the line of scrimmage.

—Stiff-legged runner who needs a little oil in the joints to loosen up; looks like it's painful for him to run, and the lack of flexibility in his joints slows him down.

      

OVERALL 

After four years of being a bona fide standout at Miami, Quarterman is ready for the NFL. The experienced middle linebacker should have no trouble transitioning to the pros from a processing standpoint. However, Quarterman's limited frame and average athleticism could hold him back from starting opportunities as teams look for three-down linebackers that excel in coverage.

      

GRADE: 59

PRO COMPARISON: Benardrick McKinney/A.J. Klein

