Shaquille Quarterman NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for the Jaguars' Pick

LB Shaquille Quarterman, Miami

STRENGTHS

—Four-year starter for the Hurricanes; first-team All-ACC in 2018 and 2019 and was a consistent performer in the middle of the Miami defense.

—Not a whole lot he hasn't seen or repped with regard to mental processing; developed key-and-diagnose skills help him compete despite limited athleticism.

—Hits like a Mack truck and doesn't hold anything back; force upon contact served as a tone-setter for the Miami defense.

—Compact and stout frame (6'0", 234 lbs) with rolled chest and good overall thickness throughout his body.

—Alpha dog in every sense of the word; teammates gravitate toward him post-snap, relentlessly hustles and communicates nonstop.

WEAKNESSES

—Maxed-out athlete who doesn't have the desired athleticism of a starting inside linebacker.

—Limited coverage player who will be exposed if asked to do anything other than spot-drop the underneath middle hole; lacks the lower-body mobility to open up his hips and run with fluidity.

—Drops his shoulders into imminent contact far too often; needs to develop the strike-timing and recognition to jab and stack out blockers while remaining square to the line of scrimmage.

—Stiff-legged runner who needs a little oil in the joints to loosen up; looks like it's painful for him to run, and the lack of flexibility in his joints slows him down.

OVERALL

After four years of being a bona fide standout at Miami, Quarterman is ready for the NFL. The experienced middle linebacker should have no trouble transitioning to the pros from a processing standpoint. However, Quarterman's limited frame and average athleticism could hold him back from starting opportunities as teams look for three-down linebackers that excel in coverage.

GRADE: 59

PRO COMPARISON: Benardrick McKinney/A.J. Klein