Evan Weaver NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Arizona Cardinals' Pick

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

LB17 Evan Weaver, Cal

STRENGTHS

—Highly successful career at Cal, including consensus first-team All-American, Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, finalist for Butkus Award (nation's top linebacker), semifinalist for Chuck Bednarik Award (nation's best defensive player) as a senior.

—Led the nation in tackles as a senior (182) and was routinely around the football.

—Rarely misses upon contact and has an efficient tackling style.

—Physical, downhill thumper who will meet running backs at the line of scrimmage and win the majority of contact; rarely gets carried for additional yardage.

—Through-the-roof motor and competitive toughness; revved up for the entire game and maxes out each play before lining up to do it again.

—Among the best of the linebacker group in pre- and post-snap recognition; is routinely in the right spot, shoots gaps well with anticipation/timing and understands how to maintain gap leverage in motion.

WEAKNESSES

—Limited coverage ability will keep him as a two-down linebacker; a middle-of-the-field, spot-dropping defender who isn't going to cut off or drive on many option routes.

—Poor off-the-cuff change-of-direction is poor; doesn't waste motion when anticipated and can track athletes in space, but his recovery agility is below-average.

—Doesn't look like an NFL linebacker with limited frame (6'2", 237 lbs) and poor overall build. Shorter arms (31⅝") and lacks the rocked-up definition of other linebackers in this year's class.

—Has a tendency to play tall both when filling downhill and triggering into imminent contact; exposes too much chest sometimes, which won't work in the NFL.

OVERALL

Weaver was born in the wrong NFL era. Twenty years ago, he'd be a first-round draft selection. However, current NFL linebackers must be able to play in space and remain on the field in sub-packages. If they can't, they must be core special teams players. If any linebacker in this class can carve out a starting role despite limited athleticism, it's Weaver. He's a hypercompetitive player with leadership traits to spare. He's the kind of player who will stick around in the NFL for a decade because of his competitive nature and impressive cerebral approach to the game.

GRADE: 61

PRO COMPARISON: Paul Posluszny/Nick Bellore