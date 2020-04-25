Justin Strnad NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Denver Broncos' Pick

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

LB14 Justin Strnad, Wake Forest

STRENGTHS

—Play speed and athleticism pops immediately and will transition to NFL with no concerns.

—Change-of-direction skills paired with burst help him click-and-close tight windows in coverage.

—Above-average tracking skills to the boundary; trusts his speed and is able to ride the back hip of the ball-carrier while closing space and maintaining leverage.

—Not a reckless tackler, but he'll play behind his pads and will deliver some shots when he's wound up.

—Above-average athlete who can hang in downfield coverage, including speed to run with crossers and hip fluidity to roll over dig routes when teams try to hi-lo him in the middle of the field.

WEAKNESSES

—Tendency to unnecessarily run himself into blocks despite having the natural speed and athleticism to avoid in space.

—Suffered a torn biceps tendon in October.

—One-track mind can be his fault as he gets hyperfocused on individual players and will lock on without recognizing he's purposefully being manipulated

—Will turn 24 in August and is maxed out as a prospect.

OVERALL

A potential early-career startel at linebacker, Strnad has impressive athleticism, but his lack of awareness and feel for the position is a concern. Add in a significant injury and his advanced age, and it's easy to see why Strnad was ranked behind players who won't make as much of an immediate impact.

GRADE: 65

PRO COMPARISON: Fred Warner/Duke Riley