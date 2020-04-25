Justin Strnad NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Denver Broncos' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 25, 2020

Wake Forest linebacker Justin Strnad (23) runs toward the play during an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Matt Patterson/Associated Press

LB14 Justin Strnad, Wake Forest

STRENGTHS

—Play speed and athleticism pops immediately and will transition to NFL with no concerns.

—Change-of-direction skills paired with burst help him click-and-close tight windows in coverage.

—Above-average tracking skills to the boundary; trusts his speed and is able to ride the back hip of the ball-carrier while closing space and maintaining leverage.

—Not a reckless tackler, but he'll play behind his pads and will deliver some shots when he's wound up.

—Above-average athlete who can hang in downfield coverage, including speed to run with crossers and hip fluidity to roll over dig routes when teams try to hi-lo him in the middle of the field. 

            

WEAKNESSES

—Tendency to unnecessarily run himself into blocks despite having the natural speed and athleticism to avoid in space.

Video Play Button

—Suffered a torn biceps tendon in October.

—One-track mind can be his fault as he gets hyperfocused on individual players and will lock on without recognizing he's purposefully being manipulated

—Will turn 24 in August and is maxed out as a prospect.

             

OVERALL

A potential early-career startel at linebacker, Strnad has impressive athleticism, but his lack of awareness and feel for the position is a concern. Add in a significant injury and his advanced age, and it's easy to see why Strnad was ranked behind players who won't make as much of an immediate impact.

             

GRADE: 65

PRO COMPARISON: Fred Warner/Duke Riley

Related

    Roger Goodell Says Virtual Elements Will Be Used in Future Drafts

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Roger Goodell Says Virtual Elements Will Be Used in Future Drafts

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Bills GM: Jake Fromm Was 'Too Good to Pass Up' in Draft

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bills GM: Jake Fromm Was 'Too Good to Pass Up' in Draft

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Scouting Report for Denver Broncos' Pick Netane Muti

    Denver Broncos logo
    Denver Broncos

    Scouting Report for Denver Broncos' Pick Netane Muti

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Eagles Trade for WR Goodwin

    49ers trade WR Marquise Goodwin to Philadelphia

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Eagles Trade for WR Goodwin

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report