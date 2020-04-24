Davion Taylor NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Philadelphia Eagles' Pick

Young Kwak/Associated Press

LB Davion Taylor, Colorado

STRENGTHS

—Chase-and-explode style of play that is best when he's working outside of the box and can use natural athleticism and speed to track ball-carriers.

—Rocked-up athlete who can run with anyone to the boundary; athleticism is well above-average for linebackers.

—Lack of playing time may be seen as a positive; could be considered a near-blank slate.

—Three-down linebacker who can play in coverage and stack up against the run; explosive finisher when he gets to the ball.

—Big-time tackler who doesn't miss in the open field.

WEAKNESSES

—Incredibly raw prospect who has limited on-field experience and is behind the curve in development.

—Tweener body type and positional role; was largely used as an overhang defender at Colorado.

—Can do a bunch of things, but none of them are a calling card.

—Shouldn't line up routinely in the tackle box and fill downhill on gap runs; built more like a safety that can occasionally play closer to the box.

—Concerning zone awareness in coverage; routinely covers grass and loses spatial recognition of route concepts passing through his zone.

OVERALL

Taylor is a raw prospect who is still relatively new to football, but his speed and overall athleticism are eye-catching. His potential as a developmental three-down player is intriguing, as he's a speedy linebacker who can play in coverage and chase mobile quarterbacks.

GRADE: 70

PRO COMPARISON: Eric Kendricks/Duke Riley