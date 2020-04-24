Davion Taylor NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Philadelphia Eagles' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 25, 2020

Colorado linebacker Davion Taylor (20) stands on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Young Kwak/Associated Press

LB Davion Taylor, Colorado

    

STRENGTHS

—Chase-and-explode style of play that is best when he's working outside of the box and can use natural athleticism and speed to track ball-carriers.

—Rocked-up athlete who can run with anyone to the boundary; athleticism is well above-average for linebackers.

—Lack of playing time may be seen as a positive; could be considered a near-blank slate. 

—Three-down linebacker who can play in coverage and stack up against the run; explosive finisher when he gets to the ball.

—Big-time tackler who doesn't miss in the open field.

   

WEAKNESSES

—Incredibly raw prospect who has limited on-field experience and is behind the curve in development.

—Tweener body type and positional role; was largely used as an overhang defender at Colorado. 

—Can do a bunch of things, but none of them are a calling card.

—Shouldn't line up routinely in the tackle box and fill downhill on gap runs; built more like a safety that can occasionally play closer to the box.

Video Play Button

—Concerning zone awareness in coverage; routinely covers grass and loses spatial recognition of route concepts passing through his zone.

   

OVERALL

Taylor is a raw prospect who is still relatively new to football, but his speed and overall athleticism are eye-catching. His potential as a developmental three-down player is intriguing, as he's a speedy linebacker who can play in coverage and chase mobile quarterbacks.

    

GRADE: 70

PRO COMPARISON: Eric Kendricks/Duke Riley

