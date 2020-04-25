Troy Dye NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings' Pick

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Troy Dye, Oregon

LB11

STRENGTHS

—Four-year starter with high levels of production and three-down ability.

—Excelled in coverage with quickness and length needed to lock up tight ends.

—Has the range to make plays outside the tackle box in run support and a big tackle radius.

—Can get into the backfield on blitzes and delayed pressures when asked to chase the quarterback.

—Ideal body type and athleticism to be a matchup linebacker against tight ends; fluid with awesome length.

—Top-notch movement in space; easy and smooth transitions in coverage.

Video Play Button OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos CFB National Signing Day 2019 Did Not Disappoint Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Martell Is Leaving Ohio St. and Is on His Way to the U White House Treats National Champions to Fast Food Cheat Day Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl Northwestern May Have CFB's Most Hyped Coach Army's Historic Bowl Beatdown Caps Off Epic Season The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too CFB's Creative Entrances Put WWE to Shame Right Arrow Icon

WEAKNESSES

—Lacks play power and has a thin frame at 6'3", 231 lbs.

—Doesn't stack blockers well and will struggle to disengage from interior offensive linemen in the run game.

—Put on skates too often when blockers make contact with his frame.

—Not an attacking linebacker; much more comfortable in space and in coverage.

—Would like to see him come downhill much faster and with more aggression; can be late to the party as a lead tackler in the run game.

—Didn't test at the combine before COVID-19 shutdowns.

OVERALL

Dye is a great coverage linebacker, but he doesn't have the bulk to stop the run on the inside. With the NFL moving toward smaller, more athletic linebackers, he does fit the mold of a coverage/nickel linebacker who is talented enough as a blitzer to make plays off the edge. Dye's value will come on third downs, which is a great trait to have in today's game.

GRADE: 70

PRO COMPARISON: Telvin Smith/Dorian O'Daniel