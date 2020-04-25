Troy Dye NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings' Pick

Troy Dye NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings' PickApril 25, 2020
Troy Dye, Oregon
LB11
STRENGTHS
—Four-year starter with high levels of production and three-down ability.
—Excelled in coverage with quickness and length needed to lock up tight ends.
—Has the range to make plays outside the tackle box in run support and a big tackle radius.
—Can get into the backfield on blitzes and delayed pressures when asked to chase the quarterback.
—Ideal body type and athleticism to be a matchup linebacker against tight ends; fluid with awesome length.
—Top-notch movement in space; easy and smooth transitions in coverage.
WEAKNESSES
—Lacks play power and has a thin frame at 6'3", 231 lbs.
—Doesn't stack blockers well and will struggle to disengage from interior offensive linemen in the run game.
—Put on skates too often when blockers make contact with his frame.
—Not an attacking linebacker; much more comfortable in space and in coverage.
—Would like to see him come downhill much faster and with more aggression; can be late to the party as a lead tackler in the run game.
—Didn't test at the combine before COVID-19 shutdowns.
OVERALL
Dye is a great coverage linebacker, but he doesn't have the bulk to stop the run on the inside. With the NFL moving toward smaller, more athletic linebackers, he does fit the mold of a coverage/nickel linebacker who is talented enough as a blitzer to make plays off the edge. Dye's value will come on third downs, which is a great trait to have in today's game.
GRADE: 70
PRO COMPARISON: Telvin Smith/Dorian O'Daniel
Troy Dye finally got selected and Duck nation rejoiced