Malik Harrison NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Baltimore Ravens' Pick

Malik Harrison NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Baltimore Ravens' PickApril 25, 2020
LB Malik Harrison, Ohio State
STRENGTHS
—Big-time hitter with excellent short-area burst, quickness and field vision.
—Strong tackler with reliable strength who will bring down ball-carriers in the open field.
—Downhill disruptor who flies to the ball after making his diagnosis; quick processor.
—Length and power allow him to disengage from blockers in the run game.
—Has enough agility to execute zone drops in coverage.
—Big (6'2", 247 lbs) linebacker with intimidating length, power and aggression.
—Won't be scared off his spot by interior linemen in the run game.
OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped
Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets
WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos
Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl
Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee
Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses
Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl
The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place
NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL
JuJu Is a Man of the People
Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire
Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉
Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too
Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR
Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V
Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service
Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB
Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2
Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
WEAKNESSES
—Throwback linebacker who is built for the game 10 years ago but lacks the size and versatility to be a three-down starter in the NFL today.
—Feet get heavy in space; will be limited to playing from inside the box.
—Gets caught keying heavily on the run and will too often pull the chain and get upfield on passing plays.
—Classic inside linebacker, but lacks traits to play other linebacker positions and may be classified as a two-down player, which limits his value.
OVERALL
Harrison is a blast to watch and is a wrecking ball against the run game, but his lack of coverage ability is a concern in today's NFL. Still, Harrison has early-down value and could be a game-changer in the postseason when teams stack the box and get back to the run game. At a minimum, Harrison will be a key early-down linebacker and special teams player.
GRADE: 81
PRO COMPARISON: Dont'a Hightower/Josey Jewell
Tyre Phillips Scouting Report