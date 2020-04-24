Malik Harrison NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Baltimore Ravens' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 25, 2020

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison plays against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Harrison believes spending a week last month at the Senior Bowl set him up for an even better performance at this week's NFL's annual scouting combine. To Harrison and dozens of others who took advantage of an extra week on the football field last month, they believe it was well worth the risk. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

LB Malik Harrison, Ohio State

    

STRENGTHS

—Big-time hitter with excellent short-area burst, quickness and field vision.

—Strong tackler with reliable strength who will bring down ball-carriers in the open field.

—Downhill disruptor who flies to the ball after making his diagnosis; quick processor.

—Length and power allow him to disengage from blockers in the run game.

—Has enough agility to execute zone drops in coverage.

—Big (6'2", 247 lbs) linebacker with intimidating length, power and aggression.

—Won't be scared off his spot by interior linemen in the run game.

Video Play Button

  1. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  2. Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets

  3. WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos

  4. Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl

  5. Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee

  6. Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses

  7. Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl

  8. The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place

  9. NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL

  10. JuJu Is a Man of the People

  11. Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire

  12. Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉

  13. Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too

  14. Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR

  15. Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V

  16. Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service

  17. Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB

  18. Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  19. B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2

  20. Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

Right Arrow Icon

   

WEAKNESSES

—Throwback linebacker who is built for the game 10 years ago but lacks the size and versatility to be a three-down starter in the NFL today.

—Feet get heavy in space; will be limited to playing from inside the box.

—Gets caught keying heavily on the run and will too often pull the chain and get upfield on passing plays.

—Classic inside linebacker, but lacks traits to play other linebacker positions and may be classified as a two-down player, which limits his value.

   

OVERALL

Harrison is a blast to watch and is a wrecking ball against the run game, but his lack of coverage ability is a concern in today's NFL. Still, Harrison has early-down value and could be a game-changer in the postseason when teams stack the box and get back to the run game. At a minimum, Harrison will be a key early-down linebacker and special teams player.

   

GRADE: 81

PRO COMPARISON: Dont'a Hightower/Josey Jewell

Related

    Tyre Phillips Scouting Report

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Tyre Phillips Scouting Report

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Malik Harrison Scouting Report

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Malik Harrison Scouting Report

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Devin Duvernay Scouting Report

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Devin Duvernay Scouting Report

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Justin Madubuike Scouting Report

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Justin Madubuike Scouting Report

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report