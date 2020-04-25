Carter Coughlin NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for New York Giants' Pick

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

EDGE Carter Coughlin, Minnesota

STRENGTHS

—Athletic, undersized pass-rusher who could see a move to linebacker in the NFL.

—Makes plays in all three phases of the game and was a monster impact player for the Gophers defense.

—Plays like his hair is on fire and is constantly cleaning up piles as a tackler and making effort tackles down the field.

—Makes a ton of consistent splash plays in the backfield and is a magnet for the ball behind the line of scrimmage.

—Quick read-and-react skills and a disciplined player when reading his keys.

WEAKNESSES

—Simply not big enough to be an every-down pass-rusher in the NFL; measurables of 6'3", 236 pounds and 31⅜" arm length make him more of an off-ball linebacker.

—Not strong enough to disengage from blockers once they get hands on his frame; lacks length to generate separation and gets eaten alive when Big Ten tackles get him in their grasp.

—Doesn't have much pop in his lower body and will struggle to unlock his hips and turn the edge.

—Has to take a long path to the passer at times if he can't get a bend and flatten to the quarterback; that won't work in the NFL in which every offensive tackle is able to counter his speed.

OVERALL

You wish you could put Carter Coughlin's intensity and love for the game in a bigger body. He'll carve out a long career as a special teams ace and could see a move to off-ball linebacker with some sub-package rusher in his future.

GRADE: 65

PRO COMPARISON: John Simon/Josh Bynes