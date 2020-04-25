Derrek Tuszka NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Denver Broncos' Pick

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

EDGE Derrek Tuszka, North Dakota State

STRENGTHS

—Awesome production at FCS power North Dakota State; posted 13.5 sacks in 2019.

—Tested better than expected at the NFL Scouting Combine but closer to what you see on tape from his balance, flexibility and agility when turning the edge.

—Savvy technique when it comes to using his hands to disengage from blockers and shows good instincts for what moves to utilize.

—Gets around the corner and closes on the quarterback with good speed.

—Dominated FCS-level competition thanks to natural athleticism and good coaching.

WEAKNESSES

—Lean frame (6'4", 251 lbs) and didn't turn heads with his first-step quickness or natural athleticism.

—Arm length is well below average for an NFL pass-rusher at 31⅜" long.

—Lacks NFL-level play power; didn't play as big as he measured at the combine.

—Rigid player when asked to reset his rush plan; mechanical and robotic.

—Played against a poor level of competition at NDSU and hasn't proved his ability against NFL-caliber tackles.

—Not much force behind his push; beat up bad tackles with first step and technique.

OVERALL

It's easy to get caught up in the production and NFL-level technique when viewing Tuszka, but his lack of power and burst are major concerns when trying to project his game forward. He'll have to add weight and strength before we see him making an impact on an NFL game.

GRADE: 58

PRO COMPARISON: Andrew Van Ginkel/Michael Onuoha