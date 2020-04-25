Jonathan Garvin NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Green Bay Packers' Pick

Miami defensive lineman Jonathan Garvin (97) is shown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Bethune Cookman, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
EDGE Jonathan Garvin, Miami

         

STRENGTHS

—Checks all the boxes on the hoof at 6'4", 263 pounds with 34" arm length.

—Junior entry to the 2020 draft who started two years at Miami and only progressed with more reps.

—Agile, long pass-rusher who is comfortable standing up or rushing down and is scheme-versatile.

—Quick first step allows him to get into the backfield and make splash plays.

—Length allows for a long tackle radius.

—Loose, easy mover when setting up pass-rushing moves and has the hips to beat blockers around the edge.

—Uses his hands well to disengage from blockers.

         

WEAKNESSES

—Runs hot and cold; doesn't string together positive games and struggled to string together positive back-to-back series. Very inconsistent.

—Effort looks to be minimal at times; doesn't win as often as his traits suggest he should.

—Would have liked to see more production; as it stands Garvin is more athlete than developed football player.

—Has a frame that can still be developed; scouts complained that he wasn't as strong as he looked.

—Spends a lot of time on the ground and must work on strength/balance.

        

OVERALL

If you catch the splash plays, Garvin looks like a much better prospect than where we ranked him. If a coach can light a fire under him and get more production, he could be a steal in this year's draft class that isn't particularly deep at edge-rushers. Garvin has the tools to get on the field early if he can stay in the good graces of the coaching staff.

       

GRADE: 67

PRO COMPARISON: Stephen Weatherly/Justin Hollins

