Jonathan Greenard NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Houston Texans' Pick

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Edge Jonathan Greenard, Florida

STRENGTHS

—Poised, smart, savvy pass-rusher who came on strong in his senior season, finishing his career with his best season in 2019.

—Plays well against the run and can live as a left defensive end with strong hands and enough power to stack up blockers. Productive and will make tackles on ball-carriers coming downhill.

—Plays all over the defensive line and has shown production inside and outside the offensive tackle.

—Rarely left the field when healthy and has proven ability to be effective on rush and pass downs.

—Has development potential thanks to strength and body type to learn better countermoves and become a more diverse rusher.

WEAKNESSES

—Injury history must be considered after he missed time in 2018 and 2019.

—Doesn't have natural burst and must win by timing the snap count to beat tackles off the ball.

—Doesn't have countermoves in his hips to reset and get flat to the quarterback.

—Arc to the passer in the pocket is long and often gets controlled by athletic tackles who will latch on and take him for a ride.

—Never really showed up on the tape against the best tackles in the SEC.

—Didn't test well with a 4.87-second 40-yard dash and 7.13-second 3-cone drill.

OVERALL

Greenard popped on the radar with his Week Zero performance against the University of Miami and continued to impress throughout the season. He's a strong rusher with good hands but needs time to develop more of a repertoire as a rusher. There's starter upside here as a 4-3 or 3-4 rusher.

GRADE: 69

PRO COMPARISON: Mario Addison/Steven Means