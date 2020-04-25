Kenny Willekes NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings' Pick

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

EDGE Kenny Willekes, Michigan State

STRENGTHS

—Former walk-on who has grinded his way to all-conference level production and impact over the last three years.

—Tough as nails at the point of attack and willing to fight for positioning in the pass and run game.

—Production through effort on three downs; quick read-and-react skills and vision.

—Doesn't give up on a rep and willing to win on second effort.

—Balanced and agile out of the gates.

—Saw NFL-level offensive linemen and blocking schemes in the Big Ten and was one of the conference's best defenders.

WEAKNESSES

—Wish he was stronger against the run and could stand up better to blockers on the edge.

—Burst off the snap is average and doesn't have the recovery speed or power to reset his pass rush.

—Not athletic enough to win on quickness, speed or flexibility.

—One-trick pony who doesn't have a countermove in his toolbox of rush moves.

OVERALL

Willekes was a fan favorite in the Big Ten and a classic lunchpail-type defensive end who never left the field and made big impacts against the pass and run. He doesn't pop with much athleticism but is a smart, tough end who has the technique and hand usage to craft his way to production in the NFL. Willekes profiles as an NFL backup who has value in a rotation.

GRADE: 68

PRO COMPARISON: Rob Ninkovich/Porter Gustin