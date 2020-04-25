Trevis Gipson NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Chicago Bears' Pick

Tony Ding/Associated Press

EDGE13 Trevis Gipson, Tulsa

STRENGTHS

—Developmental athlete at the edge-rusher position who started just two years at Tulsa and played all over the defensive line.

—Agile, flexible and quick in space; able to get into his rush quickly and will surprise blockers with his combination of speed and flexibility.

—Looks the part on the hoof with a 6'3", 261-pound frame that is athletic and muscular.

—Surrounded by less-than-NFL talent and stood out as the most impressive player on the field most weekends.

—Has played inside and outside pass-rush positions for Tulsa and had a massive jump in production once he was moved around and allowed to be more of an athlete when rushing from multiple alignments.

WEAKNESSES

—Not much power in his upper body or hands; has to play much stronger at the point of attack.

—Built like a basketball player in his lower body.

—Hasn't yet become a smooth rusher and tries to set up too many moves to confuse tackles; it's almost like he's repping his moves on the field and trying to see what works and what doesn't.

—Awareness is underdeveloped for a senior player.

OVERALL

Gipson appeared to have just figured out how to use all his physical gifts when the football season ended. He used those tools to impress at the Senior Bowl and shows an upside that is attractive. He could need a smaller role early in his career, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him become a starter down the line.

GRADE: 70

PRO COMPARISON: Dorance Armstrong/Carl Granderson