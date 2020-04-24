Darrell Taylor NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Seattle Seahawks' Pick

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Edge Darrell Taylor, Tennessee

STRENGTHS

—Athletic, strong pass-rusher built to have immediate impact in the NFL at 6'4", 267 pounds with excellent all-around athleticism.

—Can set up offensive tackles with outside speed and first-step quickness and comes back underneath to counter with a bull rush that's tough.

—Uses his length very well; stabs with his inside arm and effectively executes a long-arm move to generate space.

—Gets low and will bend the corner while winning with leverage; agility and flexibility are on tape.

—Beats up blockers with a frame that is rocked up with muscle and quick-twitch fibers.

—Good run game discipline and strength; will set up in a hole and anchor.

WEAKNESSES

—Inconsistent production; never had more than 8.5 sacks in a single season.

—Limited pass-rush moves make him tough to project as a full-time starter right now.

—Lack of consistent impact throughout a game; doesn't always have a red-hot motor and doesn't always compete throughout the snap.

—Didn't see many snaps against college left tackles.

OVERALL

Taylor has the tools to become a very good NFL pass-rusher if he can string together more consistency and play with more fire from snap to snap. It's rare to find players with his body type and quickness who also have the strength to win with a bull rush. If Taylor is allowed to play early snaps as an outside rusher, he could have a big instant impact.

GRADE: 79

PRO COMPARISON: DeMarcus Lawrence/Alex Okafor