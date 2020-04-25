Khalid Kareem NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Cincinnati Bengals' Pick

Khalid Kareem NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Cincinnati Bengals' PickApril 25, 2020
EDGE12 Khalid Kareem, Notre Dame
STRENGTHS
—Instinctive, productive player who was a leader on the Notre Dame defense as a senior.
—Plays with power throughout his body and can rock back offensive tackles with his initial jab.
—Uses combo of power and length to stun blockers off the snap.
—Awesome frame that's Day 1 NFL-ready at 6'4", 268 lbs with 34 ⅜" arms and 10 ⅞" hands.
—Technique and hand usage to beat blockers without needing top-end speed or burst.
—Gets good push off his first steps and can stun some blockers with his quickness.
—Impactful in the run game thanks to size and strength.
WEAKNESSES
—Won't wow anyone in athleticism; stiff, labored movements in space.
—Doesn't slip blocks and is a straight-line pass-rusher only.
—Bull rush is his go-to move, but it gets stopped by strong tackles; will need a countermove to work in the NFL.
—Doesn't have the speed or quickness to excel in pursuit.
—Could struggle to ever get a jump on tackles in the NFL without the speed or flash off the line of scrimmage.
OVERALL
Kareem is a good player who has limited athleticism but is technically proficient and is smart enough to handle his own against NFL pass protectors. A lack of speed could make him a hard sell as a starter right out of the gate, but there's enough potential in his strength and frame to see him become a high-level rotational player or spot starter.
GRADE: 70
PRO COMPARISON: Trey Hendrickson/Alex Okafor
