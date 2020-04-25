Khalid Kareem NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Cincinnati Bengals' Pick

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

EDGE12 Khalid Kareem, Notre Dame

STRENGTHS

—Instinctive, productive player who was a leader on the Notre Dame defense as a senior.

—Plays with power throughout his body and can rock back offensive tackles with his initial jab.

—Uses combo of power and length to stun blockers off the snap.

—Awesome frame that's Day 1 NFL-ready at 6'4", 268 lbs with 34 ⅜" arms and 10 ⅞" hands.

—Technique and hand usage to beat blockers without needing top-end speed or burst.

—Gets good push off his first steps and can stun some blockers with his quickness.

—Impactful in the run game thanks to size and strength.

Video Play Button OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Right Arrow Icon

WEAKNESSES

—Won't wow anyone in athleticism; stiff, labored movements in space.

—Doesn't slip blocks and is a straight-line pass-rusher only.

—Bull rush is his go-to move, but it gets stopped by strong tackles; will need a countermove to work in the NFL.

—Doesn't have the speed or quickness to excel in pursuit.

—Could struggle to ever get a jump on tackles in the NFL without the speed or flash off the line of scrimmage.

OVERALL

Kareem is a good player who has limited athleticism but is technically proficient and is smart enough to handle his own against NFL pass protectors. A lack of speed could make him a hard sell as a starter right out of the gate, but there's enough potential in his strength and frame to see him become a high-level rotational player or spot starter.

GRADE: 70

PRO COMPARISON: Trey Hendrickson/Alex Okafor