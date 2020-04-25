Curtis Weaver NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Miami Dolphins' Pick

Steve Conner/Associated Press

EDGE11 Curtis Weaver, Boise State

STRENGTHS

—Highly productive pass-rusher with NFL size and technique and experience standing up to rush off the edge.

—Smart, aware rusher who won't be fooled by mind games the offense plays post-snap.

—Very good read-and-react when identifying keys from the offensive line; productive against the run and pass.

—Big hitter who isn't afraid of contact and will close on the quarterback with power.

—Smart and poised; will read the quarterback and doesn't lose contain.

WEAKNESSES

—Looked to struggle with high snap counts and wasn't in game shape for the entire season after battling an illness over the summer.

—Doesn't have ideal height (6'2") or length (32 ⅜" arms) teams look for from a defensive end.

—Zero impact against the run.

—Doesn't flash much high-end athleticism.

—Beat up on below-average offensive tackle play.

OVERALL

When his technique is matched by proficient offensive tackles, will Weaver be able to beat them for pass-rush production? That's the biggest question when evaluating his tape. You love his production and how well he sets up his pass-rush moves, but Weaver's lack of athleticism is a major concern when projecting his NFL potential.

GRADE: 74

PRO COMPARISON: Carl Lawson/Noah Spence