Alton Robinson NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Seattle Seahawks' Pick

Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press

EDGE Alton Robinson, Syracuse

STRENGTHS

—Speed-rusher with the burst in his first step to be a problem for NFL offensive tackles.

—Juice in his snap off the ball that allows him to generate pressure and panic blockers into mistakes.

—Shows the ability to truly bend around the edge and turns the corner with quick and loose hips.

—Flattens out to the quarterback and closes with good speed.

—Big-time closing speed in pursuit.

—Athletic profile, and he's still improving his technique and learning nuances of the position.

—Was way too good for the competition he faced on Syracuse's schedule.

—Ideal body for a 4-3 defensive end.

WEAKNESSES

—Arrested in 2016 and charged with second-degree felony robbery; according to mysanantonio.com, he was alleged to have committed a similar crime in 2015. Charges from the 2016 incident were eventually dismissed (2017).

—Just a two-year player at Syracuse after playing at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M for two seasons.

—Doesn't have the ideal length or power to play every down in the NFL. Measured in with 32¾" arms on a 6'3" frame.

—Doesn't have much versatility to his pass-rushing moves, and it shows up when he tries to win with something other than speed moves.

—Has to find a better variety of outside pass-rush moves; dependent on outside speed and bull-rushing moves.

OVERALL

Teams must vet the off-field with Robinson, but he has the tools to be an early NFL starter and highly impactful one at that. While his 2019 sack total (four) wasn’t great, he was the primary focus of offensive lines facing the Orange. His 2018 tape showed what he can do with a helpful support cast, which he'll have in the NFL. Robinson has the tools to be a good first-year player and a potential long-term starter.

GRADE: 78

PRO COMPARISON: Mario Addison/Jaylon Ferguson