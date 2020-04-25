Bradlee Anae NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Dallas Cowboys' Pick

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

EDGE7 Bradlee Anae, Utah

STRENGTHS

—Big-time power player who is NFL-ready with excellent technique and the strength to stack up every down against pro-level tackles.

—Plays mean with a violent nature and a temper that offensive linemen don't like to deal with.

—Motor is revved up and never stops running; high-effort player.

—Smart, instinctive player who makes fast reads and is rarely fooled by misdirection.

—Has played very well against current NFL players and pro-caliber tackles in the Pac-12.

—Stabs with a long arm and uses agility to bend the corner.

—First step is good enough to stun offensive tackles.

WEAKNESSES

—Good player who never produced many sacks or TFLs off his own moves; a lot of plays set up for him to succeed by scheme and teammates.

—Lacks top-end burst and agility; doesn't profile as a very good athlete.

—Will get put on skates in the run game due to lack of length/base power.

—Tackles have taken him for a ride around the arc when he can't get his hips unlocked to turn the corner on the edge.

—Would love to see him develop more head-up power moves (bull rush, inside counter, etc.) to show up better against athletic offensive tackles.

OVERALL

Anae is a tough player with a red-hot motor who is very fun to root for. His lack of top-tier athleticism is concerning as the NFL moves toward more spread-out offenses and a lot more athletes on that side of the ball, but we believe he has tools to be an early-career starter and a good player. While he may never develop into a consistent double-digit sack-artist, Anae will be a good NFL defensive end.

GRADE: 79

PRO COMPARISON: Whitney Mercilus/Derek Barnett