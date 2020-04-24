Julian Okwara NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Detroit Lions' Pick

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Edge Julian Okwara, Notre Dame

STRENGTHS

—Flashy, bendy athlete with a lot of burst in his first step; twitchy as hell.

—Excellent height/length/speed player; 34 ⅜" arm length and 10 ¼" hands.

—Contact balance is very good; bounces back from contact with blockers and doesn't find himself on the ground very often.

—Uses his length to generate separation and has the closing speed to make blockers pay if they give him a step.

—Was occasionally asked to drop into coverage off the edge and showed very good athleticism and awareness.

—Uses quickness off the snap and great leverage to be an effective bull-rush pass-rusher.

WEAKNESSES

—Played around 235 pounds but bulked up to 252 for the NFL combine; must prove he can maintain good bulk and play with speed at a heavier weight.

—Season ended early with a broken leg that kept him from participating in the predraft process.

—There isn't much power to his game against the run, and we've never seen him play at his new weight of 252 lbs.

—Plays tall at times and tries to get too cute and rush with only speed.

OVERALL

Julian Okwara was on pace to match his 2018 stats when he broke his leg against Duke, but NFL teams should still take notice of the speedy rusher with NFL size and traits. Okwara is athletic enough to play wherever you want him in whatever scheme you want him in, but you are betting on him continuing to improve and becoming a better finisher as a rusher. If he can turn his flashes into consistent sacks, he could be the steal of the draft.

GRADE: 80

PRO COMPARISON: Arden Key/Austin Bryant