Yetur Gross-Matos NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Carolina Panthers' Pick

STRENGTHS

—First-step speed is good enough to beat NFL offensive tackles on the outside.

—Uses his length well to create separation.

—Awesome power player who uses his size to rock linemen off their spot and stun them enough to counter with speed.

—Can line up inside or outside the offensive tackle and offers some scheme versatility.

—Uses a full toolbox of moves to set up and defeat offensive tackles.

—Inside-outside power is intriguing, as he can already win with outside speed and a good bull rush.

WEAKNESSES

—More traits than production at this point and was not a dominant college football player.

—Read-and-react wasn't great against misdirection.

—Run game is a weakness for him, as he struggled to anchor and hold his ground against powerful run-blocking tackles in the Big Ten.

—Lacks positional versatility of other top pass-rushers and will be pigeonholed as a 4-3 end only.

—Doesn't show much true bend around the edge and lacks juice when turning the corner.

OVERALL

Gross-Matos overcame the death of his brother and father to become one of the best pass-rushers in the nation over his three years at Penn State. While he never posted eye-popping numbers, his size and strength profile is exciting. As a 4-3 defensive end, he projects as at least a solid starter with Day 1 NFL potential.

GRADE: 89

PRO COMPARISON: Brian Burns/Shaq Lawson