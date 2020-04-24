Yetur Gross-Matos NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Carolina Panthers' Pick

Yetur Gross-Matos NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Carolina Panthers' PickApril 24, 2020
STRENGTHS
—First-step speed is good enough to beat NFL offensive tackles on the outside.
—Uses his length well to create separation.
—Awesome power player who uses his size to rock linemen off their spot and stun them enough to counter with speed.
—Can line up inside or outside the offensive tackle and offers some scheme versatility.
—Uses a full toolbox of moves to set up and defeat offensive tackles.
—Inside-outside power is intriguing, as he can already win with outside speed and a good bull rush.
OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped
Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets
WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos
Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl
Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee
Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses
Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl
The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place
NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL
JuJu Is a Man of the People
Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire
Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉
Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too
Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR
Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V
Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service
Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB
Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2
Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
WEAKNESSES
—More traits than production at this point and was not a dominant college football player.
—Read-and-react wasn't great against misdirection.
—Run game is a weakness for him, as he struggled to anchor and hold his ground against powerful run-blocking tackles in the Big Ten.
—Lacks positional versatility of other top pass-rushers and will be pigeonholed as a 4-3 end only.
—Doesn't show much true bend around the edge and lacks juice when turning the corner.
OVERALL
Gross-Matos overcame the death of his brother and father to become one of the best pass-rushers in the nation over his three years at Penn State. While he never posted eye-popping numbers, his size and strength profile is exciting. As a 4-3 defensive end, he projects as at least a solid starter with Day 1 NFL potential.
GRADE: 89
PRO COMPARISON: Brian Burns/Shaq Lawson
Panthers Depth Chart After Drafting Yetur Gross-Matos