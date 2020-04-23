Chase Young NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Washington Redskins' Pick

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Chase Young, Ohio State

EDGE1

STRENGTHS

—Looks like he was created in a lab to play football; 6'5", 264 lbs, shredded muscles, excellent length and rare first-step quickness.

—Uses length and hands to create separation from offensive tackles; smart, accurate punch keeps blockers off his frame.

—Has countermoves to rip, swim or dip when tackles do get a hand on him; poised and doesn't panic when he has to defeat the hands of a blocker.

—Can turn the corner and close on the quarterback with exceptional speed; gets to top speed in three steps and is undefeated in pursuit.

—Enters the league with a full tool box of moves that he uses like a 10-year veteran; is able to string together moves to beat blockers but also sets them up for future failure.

—Has intimidating speed that often causes tackles to over-commit in their pass sets, which he counters so well with an inside move.

—Perfect combination of athleticism and production.

—Came out of college healthy with no injury history to note.

WEAKNESSES

—Doesn't always play the run with discipline; Clemson exploited this by running right at him.

—Often played on an island thanks to alignment on the defensive line.

OVERALL

Young is the prototype for modern pass-rushers with amazing speed, strength and advanced technique coming into the NFL. His pass-rushing style is in line with those of Myles Garrett and the Bosa brothers, which will allow him to have an immediate impact. Young's ability to play either standing up or with his hand down makes him a scheme-versatile Day 1 starter. Young is a safe pick with both a high floor (instant ability) and high ceiling (potential). At worst, he should be a very good NFL starter with the potential to be the league's best pass-rusher.

GRADE: 99

PRO COMPARISON: Myles Garrett / Jadeveon Clowney