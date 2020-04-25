Carlos Davis NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Pittsburgh Steelers' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 25, 2020

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 17: defensive lineman Carlos Davis #96 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers cheers a missed field goal as holder Brian Lewerke #14 of the Michigan State Spartans looks on in the first half at Memorial Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

DL23 Carlos Davis, Nebraska

STRENGTHS

—Great athletic testing (4.82-second 40) for a big fella (6'2", 313 lbs). 

—Fires off low and stays low to play with leverage. 

—A roller coaster on the interior; keeps arms and hands inside and takes you for a ride. 

—Keeps his eyes in the backfield while taking on blocks. 

—Has the strength to bring down running backs with one arm while fighting blocks. 

WEAKNESSES

—Lacks arm length (32") to lock out NFL guards and tackles. 

—Limited agility down the line. 

—A touch slow out of his stance. 

—Limited to no pass-rushing ability; two-down player. 

OVERALL

A natural athlete, Davis never dominated at Nebraska, but he could find a home in the NFL once he isn't asked to consistently shuffle schemes and alignments. His arrow is pointing up, and he'll have a good chance to find his way into a defensive tackle rotation and outplay his draft stock.

GRADE: 50

PRO COMPARISON: Star Lotulelei/Sheldon Day

