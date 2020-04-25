Rob Windsor NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Indianapolis Colts' Pick

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

DL22 Rob Windsor, Penn State

STRENGTHS

—Production in the opposing teams' backfields.

—Fires off low and stays low to play with leverage.

—Agility to chase ball-carriers down the line of scrimmage.

—Good length (33⅛" arms) for 4-3 tackle; will most likely project as a 3-4 end.

—Played through various small injuries in 2019 and still had good production; locker room and weight room leader.

WEAKNESSES

—Too small (6'4", 290 lbs) to take on a variety of interior lineman roles.

—A fifth-year senior; body may not have much room for growth.

—Doesn't have much of a plan as a pass-rusher, and it shows.

—Relied too much on traits to win in college; those traits won't win in the NFL.

OVERALL

Windsor was a productive penetrator for a major program, but he lacks the size and strength to be an every-down player in the NFL. He will likely be a draft-and-develop prospect who could eventually carve out a role in the defensive line rotation but may be destined for the practice squad as a rookie.

GRADE: 55

PRO COMPARISON: Byron Cowart/Michael Haynes