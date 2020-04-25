Rob Windsor NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Indianapolis Colts' Pick

Rob Windsor NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Indianapolis Colts' PickApril 25, 2020
DL22 Rob Windsor, Penn State
STRENGTHS
—Production in the opposing teams' backfields.
—Fires off low and stays low to play with leverage.
—Agility to chase ball-carriers down the line of scrimmage.
—Good length (33⅛" arms) for 4-3 tackle; will most likely project as a 3-4 end.
—Played through various small injuries in 2019 and still had good production; locker room and weight room leader.
WEAKNESSES
—Too small (6'4", 290 lbs) to take on a variety of interior lineman roles.
—A fifth-year senior; body may not have much room for growth.
—Doesn't have much of a plan as a pass-rusher, and it shows.
—Relied too much on traits to win in college; those traits won't win in the NFL.
OVERALL
Windsor was a productive penetrator for a major program, but he lacks the size and strength to be an every-down player in the NFL. He will likely be a draft-and-develop prospect who could eventually carve out a role in the defensive line rotation but may be destined for the practice squad as a rookie.
GRADE: 55
PRO COMPARISON: Byron Cowart/Michael Haynes
