Rob Windsor NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Indianapolis Colts' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 25, 2020

Penn State defensive lineman Rob Windsor runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

DL22 Rob Windsor, Penn State

STRENGTHS

—Production in the opposing teams' backfields.

—Fires off low and stays low to play with leverage. 

—Agility to chase ball-carriers down the line of scrimmage. 

—Good length (33⅛" arms) for 4-3 tackle; will most likely project as a 3-4 end. 

—Played through various small injuries in 2019 and still had good production; locker room and weight room leader. 

                 

WEAKNESSES

—Too small (6'4", 290 lbs) to take on a variety of interior lineman roles. 

—A fifth-year senior; body may not have much room for growth. 

—Doesn't have much of a plan as a pass-rusher, and it shows. 

—Relied too much on traits to win in college; those traits won't win in the NFL

             

OVERALL

Video Play Button

Windsor was a productive penetrator for a major program, but he lacks the size and strength to be an every-down player in the NFL. He will likely be a draft-and-develop prospect who could eventually carve out a role in the defensive line rotation but may be destined for the practice squad as a rookie.

                     

GRADE: 55

PRO COMPARISON: Byron Cowart/Michael Haynes

Related

    Roger Goodell Says Virtual Elements Will Be Used in Future Drafts

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Roger Goodell Says Virtual Elements Will Be Used in Future Drafts

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Bills GM: Jake Fromm Was 'Too Good to Pass Up' in Draft

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bills GM: Jake Fromm Was 'Too Good to Pass Up' in Draft

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Eagles Trade for WR Goodwin

    49ers trade WR Marquise Goodwin to Philadelphia

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Eagles Trade for WR Goodwin

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    49ers Trade RB Breida to Miami

    NFL logo
    NFL

    49ers Trade RB Breida to Miami

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report