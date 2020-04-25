John Penisini NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Detroit Lions' Pick

John Penisini NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Detroit Lions' PickApril 25, 2020
DL20 John Penisini, Utah
STRENGTHS
—Anchors against double-teams and creates opportunities for teammates to make plays.
—Lower-body weight and strength.
—Natural leverage that makes him hard to move one-on-one.
—Big-bodied bully (6'1", 318 lbs) who can two-gap and shuck blockers at will.
—Explodes through the hips and locks out his arms.
WEAKNESSES
—Slow to shoot his hands.
—Saw a lot of single-teams because opponents were so worried about Leki Fotu and Bradlee Anae.
—Little to no agility down the line; makes the plays that are run at him.
—Doesn't provide a pass rush and will come off the field in passing situations.
OVERALL
An ideal nose tackle or 1-technique who can stuff the run, Penisini is tailor-made for a 3-4 defense or short-yardage situations. Don't expect much in the way of pass-rushing productivity, because that isn't who he is, but he has potential to see the field as a gap-plugger.
GRADE: 56
PRO COMPARISON: Malcolm Brown/C.J. Mosley
