John Penisini NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Detroit Lions' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 25, 2020

Utah Utes defensive tackle John Penisini (52) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Boulder, Colo. Utah won 30-7. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

DL20 John Penisini, Utah

STRENGTHS

—Anchors against double-teams and creates opportunities for teammates to make plays. 

—Lower-body weight and strength. 

—Natural leverage that makes him hard to move one-on-one.  

—Big-bodied bully (6'1", 318 lbs) who can two-gap and shuck blockers at will. 

—Explodes through the hips and locks out his arms. 

            

WEAKNESSES

—Slow to shoot his hands. 

—Saw a lot of single-teams because opponents were so worried about Leki Fotu and Bradlee Anae. 

—Little to no agility down the line; makes the plays that are run at him. 

—Doesn't provide a pass rush and will come off the field in passing situations. 

                  

OVERALL

An ideal nose tackle or 1-technique who can stuff the run, Penisini is tailor-made for a 3-4 defense or short-yardage situations. Don't expect much in the way of pass-rushing productivity, because that isn't who he is, but he has potential to see the field as a gap-plugger.

Video Play Button

                   

GRADE: 56

PRO COMPARISON: Malcolm Brown/C.J. Mosley

