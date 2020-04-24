McTelvin Agim NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Denver Broncos' Pick

Michael Woods/Associated Press

DL McTelvin Agim, Arkansas

STRENGTHS

—Traditional 3-tech at Arkansas; showed consistent ability to be a pass-rusher in the SEC.

—Good explosion from the snap; is able to penetrate and play in the backfield.

—Checks all the boxes for length (33 ½"), weight (309 lbs) and strength.

—Can move side-to-side down the line to make plays against the run.

—An easy, NFL-ready fit into any scheme; 3-4 end or 4-3 tackle.

WEAKNESSES

—Not much of a two-gap player; struggles to anchor due to lower-half weakness.

—Nothing stands out as great or impressive; may be a JAG (just a guy).

—Needs to add more moves with his hands; can't solely rely on strength in the NFL.

—Doesn't keep his eyes in the backfield when fighting with blockers.

OVERALL

Agim's positional versatility is intriguing, but he needs to improve his all-around game. His weakness against the run likely means he won't be seeing the field on rushing downs early in his career, but we do like his upside as a gap-shooting pass-rusher as a rookie.

GRADE: 61

PRO COMPARISON: Gerald Willis III/Johnathan Sullivan