Larrell Murchison NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Tennessee Titans' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 25, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 31: Larrell Murchison #92 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies during the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field on December 31, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

DL Larrell Murchison, NC State

              

STRENGTHS

—Had two impressive seasons at NC State after transferring from JUCO (Louisville College); seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss as a senior proved he can make plays in the backfield. 

—Was asked to play multiple spots on the defensive front and excelled at each one. 

—Able to anchor against double-teams without giving up ground. 

—Stays low out of his stance and plays with leverage to push and shuck blockers. 

      

WEAKNESSES

—Doesn't have the NFL size (6'2", 297 lbs) or length (32⅝" arms) for the position.

—Lateral agility leaves you wanting more, especially for a defensive linemen under 300 pounds. 

—Will need more than a bull rush or spin move as a pass-rusher. 

—Short arms led to missed tackles. 

Video Play Button

     

OVERALL

Murchison has a high ceiling that will be intriguing to develop over his rookie contract. But as far as getting on the field right away, he projects best as a rotational lineman who will likely see the field only as a sub-package pass-rusher until he can develop more power.

     

GRADE: 62

PRO COMPARISON: Eddie Vanderdoes/Beau Allen

Related

    Eagles Trade for WR Goodwin

    49ers trade WR Marquise Goodwin to Philadelphia

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Eagles Trade for WR Goodwin

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    49ers Trade RB Breida to Miami

    NFL logo
    NFL

    49ers Trade RB Breida to Miami

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Jacob Eason: Gonna 'Compete My Nuts Off' 😂

    Colts new QB sounds more than ready for the NFL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jacob Eason: Gonna 'Compete My Nuts Off' 😂

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Veteran OT Joe Staley Retires

    Six-time Pro Bowl OT stops after 13 seasons due to health concerns

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Veteran OT Joe Staley Retires

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report