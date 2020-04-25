Larrell Murchison NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Tennessee Titans' Pick

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

DL Larrell Murchison, NC State

STRENGTHS

—Had two impressive seasons at NC State after transferring from JUCO (Louisville College); seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss as a senior proved he can make plays in the backfield.

—Was asked to play multiple spots on the defensive front and excelled at each one.

—Able to anchor against double-teams without giving up ground.

—Stays low out of his stance and plays with leverage to push and shuck blockers.

WEAKNESSES

—Doesn't have the NFL size (6'2", 297 lbs) or length (32⅝" arms) for the position.

—Lateral agility leaves you wanting more, especially for a defensive linemen under 300 pounds.

—Will need more than a bull rush or spin move as a pass-rusher.

—Short arms led to missed tackles.

OVERALL

Murchison has a high ceiling that will be intriguing to develop over his rookie contract. But as far as getting on the field right away, he projects best as a rotational lineman who will likely see the field only as a sub-package pass-rusher until he can develop more power.

GRADE: 62

PRO COMPARISON: Eddie Vanderdoes/Beau Allen