James Lynch NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings' Pick

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

DL James Lynch, Baylor

STRENGTHS

—Recorded 13.5 sacks in 2019 en route to Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

—Does an adequate job of settling and reacting, not just shooting gaps.

—Heavy hands; can shuck blockers and make plays in the run game.

—Never has to come off the field and hardly ever did at Baylor; can be a big pass-rusher on third down and play against the run as well.

—Can offer more than a single pass-rushing move; uses a good spin and club to get blockers off-balance.

WEAKNESSES

—Weighed in at 289 pounds (just a little underweight for the position) with average athletic testing.

—Wins too many battles by being stronger than the tackle he is facing; pass-heavy Big 12 may have provided more opportunity for sacks.

—Missed too many tackles in the run game.

—Below-average arm length (31⅞"); could struggle to keep blockers off him in the NFL.

OVERALL

Lynch was impactful on the Baylor defensive line and stood out weekly against Big 12 offenses. He might get tagged as a tweener, but we see him as an ideal 3-4 defensive end with the tools to kick inside on rushing downs. He might not be a rookie starter, but Lynch should be a rookie contributor and future anchor.

GRADE: 72

PRO COMPARISON: Matthew Ioannidis/Tyrone Crawford