Justin Madubuike NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Baltimore Ravens' Pick

Sam Craft/Associated Press

DL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M

STRENGTHS

—Positional versatility to move to different techniques and fronts; has played nose, 3-tech, edge and even standing up.

—Workout warrior with a blazing 4.83-second 40 time at 293 lbs and 31 bench-press reps.

—Had 11 sacks in his last two seasons at A&M.

—Able to win with speed or power rushing in the passing game.

—Played well against mobile quarterbacks; can contain edge and mirror movements.

Video Play Button OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Right Arrow Icon

WEAKNESSES

—Ideally would weigh more than 300 lbs, but plays with good strength.

—Can take plays off or not play with the same drive every snap.

—Doesn't have the same want-to against the run as he does against the pass.

OVERALL

An eye-opening athlete with big-time potential as a gap-splitting defensive tackle, Madubuike shines when it comes to penetration and could be an early starter, especially on passing downs. He'll have to get stronger and slightly bigger to become an every-down asset, but the arrow is pointing up.

GRADE: 82

PRO COMPARISON: Geno Atkins/Sheldon Richardson