Raekwon Davis NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Miami Dolphins' Pick

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama

STRENGTHS

—Ideal size for the NFL at 6'6" and 311 lbs.

—Three-year starter at Alabama; played in many different roles and fronts.

—Settles well just beyond the line of scrimmage and reacts to running backs' movements; enough quickness to chase down running backs at the line of scrimmage.

—Able to play low and use his leverage to manhandle and disengage blockers; maintains his spot and isn't easily moved.

—Combination of power and finesse moves to keep linemen guessing how he will beat them.

WEAKNESSES

—Feet stop driving too often.

—Absorbs a lot of blocks.

—Limited production as a pass-rusher; had only two combined sacks as a junior and senior after 8.5 as a sophomore.

—Needs to develop more of a pass-rushing toolbox; has a good swim move, but that's about it.

OVERALL

An ideal 3-4 defensive end, Davis has the size and enough athleticism to be a better pass-rusher in the NFL than he was allowed to be in the Alabama scheme. He doesn't have the highest ceiling of this year's defensive line prospects, but he's game-ready right now and should see major rookie snaps.

GRADE: 84

PRO COMPARISON: Arik Armstead/Da'Ron Payne