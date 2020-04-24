Marlon Davidson NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Atlanta Falcons' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 25, 2020

Auburn defensive end Marlon Davidson (3) lines up for a play against Samford during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn

   

STRENGTHS

—Can rush the passer from the inside of a 4-3 defense as a 3-tech or outside in a 3-4 defense as an end; has even played standing up on the end of the line. 

—Keeps his eyes up and ready so he can make plays in the run game or swat low passes. 

—Sets good containment on the edge with strength and enough quickness in his feet to track down runners. 

—Not many players his size can bend the edge like he does. 

—Can move inside to be an interior pass-rusher on third down and obvious passing situations. 

   

WEAKNESSES

—Struggles to disengage from stronger blockers. 

—Opposing offensive lines keyed in on Derrick Brown, which freed Davidson up to make plays against one-on-one blocks. 

—Weighed in at 303 pounds at the combine but was listed at 278 at Auburn.

—Needs to play with more strength and desire against the run; most of his production comes on passing downs. 

   

OVERALL

Davidson is an aggressive, physical defensive lineman who can play anywhere from a 1-technique to a 5-technique and will be scheme-versatile. He's a bit more potential than production at this stage, but the predraft process showed his upside as a pass-rusher along the defensive line. He has the tools to be a rookie starter.

   

GRADE: 87

PRO COMPARISON: Grady Jarrett/Jurrell Casey

