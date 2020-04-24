A.J. Epenesa NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Buffalo Bills' Pick

A.J. Epenesa NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Buffalo Bills' PickApril 25, 2020
DL A.J. Epenesa, Iowa
STRENGTHS
—Has the positional versatility to play inside or outside with above-average athletic ability and strength.
—Takes pride in stopping the run; most right defensive ends like to pin their ears back and only rush the quarterback, but he doesn't.
—Has a full catalog of pass-rushing moves and can effectively strong-arm linemen and keep his outside arm free; worked over USC's Austin Jackson in the 2019 Holiday Bowl.
—Plays much stronger, faster and more athletic than his combine testing (5.04-second 40); a true gamer, turns it on when the ball is snapped.
—The most well-rounded defensive lineman in this draft; no one does a better job of playing both the run and pass.
WEAKNESSES
—Plays a little stiff in the hips when he has to change directions.
—A step slow off the snap; could be unblockable with a better first step.
—Doesn't disengage from blockers with urgency.
—Production was slow to get started in 2019 season.
OVERALL
Epenesa gets labeled as a tweener after playing defensive end in the Iowa 4-3 defense, but he has the body of a 3-4 defensive end. He'll have to work on a better first-step burst to beat offensive tackles in the NFL, but if he can play like he did against USC in the 2019 Holiday Bowl, he could be looking at early stardom.
GRADE: 89
PRO COMPARISON: Cameron Jordan/Solomon Thomas
Bills' Updated Depth Chart After Drafting A.J. Epenesa