Derrick Brown NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Carolina Panthers' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 24, 2020

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 28: Derrick Brown #5 of the Auburn Tigers pressures David Blough #11 of the Purdue Boilermakers at Nissan Stadium on December 28, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—Can single-handedly move the line of scrimmage into the backfield; not many college linemen could handle him by themselves.

—Primariliy played nose in the Auburn defense but moved up and down the line to keep offensive lines on their toes. 

—Threatens the run every time, even if he is out of position or the offense tries to run away from him. 

—Heavy hands; you can see the power he brings by watching linemen move as soon as his hands land. 

—Had only 12.5 career sacks, but generates pressure and can get after a quarterback, leading to more sacks and turnovers for teammates; sacked Joe Burrow by pushing linemen into him. 

—Had some of his best performances in Auburn's biggest games. 

WEAKNESSES

—Gets gassed as the game goes on. 

—Needs to develop moves and technique to shed blockers since he can't bully as much in the NFL with brute strength; becomes easier to block if you can absorb his initial punch. 

—Might be a two-down player in the NFL; can generate pressure but could still be subbed out on third downs. 

   

OVERALL

The NFL doesn't always value defensive tackles who haven't produced as pass-rushers in college, but Brown's impact from the middle of the Auburn line can't be ignored. He was routinely collapsing pockets and causing offensive lines to double- and triple-team him. When you can wreck the plans of SEC offensive line coaches, you profile as an immediate NFL difference-maker. Brown may not have an Aaron Donald-type ceiling, but he will be a solid starter nevertheless.

    

GRADE: 94

PRO COMPARISON: Vita Vea/Brandon Williams

