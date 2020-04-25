Jake Hanson NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Green Bay Packers' Pick

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

OC8 Jake Hanson, Oregon

STRENGTHS

—Made 49 career starts at center for Oregon and has above-average processing skills.

—Able to comfortably make all protection calls and diagnose fronts.

—Natural fit in a zone scheme that allows him to combo-block laterally and scrape to second-level defenders or take over once movement has already been created.

—Stars in slide protections and is able to stab and redirect laterally to keep the pocket set cleanly.

—Active and efficient hands that won't deliver jarring strikes but are routinely locating appropriately and help him gain natural leverage.

—No-nonsense grinder who brings effort every play and then lines up to do it again; won't wow anyone but is consistent every down.

WEAKNESSES

—Lower half is thinner than ideal; will likely be asked to add additional mass (303 lbs).

—His length is nothing to write home about (32¾") and is below most thresholds.

—Won't want to see him routinely lined up one-on-one against thick nose tackles; has limited functional power and will struggle to anchor versus heavy-hitters.

—Has limited overall positional value and will likely only be a center at the next level; a depth player would ideally have more versatility.

—Needs more consistency to externally rotate hands, screw elbows into his frame and lock out with control inside the defender's frame as a drive-blocker in gap schemes.

OVERALL

Hanson was the leader of an Oregon offensive line that was one of the best in the nation in 2019. He is comfortable making all of the needed calls and setting protections up front. He is a clear communicator who can process the exotic fronts NFL teams will run. His hand usage is technically sound, and while he doesn't knock dudes out, he's efficient in strikes and when replacing. Putting on weight and gaining some functional power, particularly throughout his core, will be the first step in his NFL career, but he has a great foundation to his game already.

GRADE: 58

PRO COMPARISON: Justin Britt/Dillon Day