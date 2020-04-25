Keith Ismael NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Washington Redskins' Pick

Kent Horner/Getty Images

OC6 Keith Ismael, San Diego State

STRENGTHS

—Three-year starter for the Aztecs; was awarded first-team All-Mountain West in 2018 and 2019 and has versatility to play any of the three interior positions.

—Impressive ability as a center to snap and own run-blocking angles at the same time; has quick hands and feet and is routinely able to immediately get on track in the run game.

—Good overall combo-blocker with solid hand placement and the ability to work his hips to overtake blocks or scrape off and climb to the second level.

—Has some alpha dog to his game and is looking for late finishes.

—At his best when he can quick-set and jab immediately; has fast, efficient hands and is able to beat most interior defenders off the ball before they can even get into their rush plans.

WEAKNESSES

—Limited overall power; isn't a people-mover as much as he's an angular player who is trying to wall off and fight for stalemates.

—Ability to anchor versus power in pass protection is a concern; often on skates as the pocket collapses.

—Has less-than-ideal length (32¼" arms), and contact balance is rough as a result.

—Wants to be the first to shoot, but if he's beaten or misstrikes, he'll struggle to recover the rep because he's been forced to overextend.

—Technique and pad level can get a little loose in the open field, and he relies on athleticism too much; linebackers will catch him flush and shake him with ease if he doesn't improve.

OVERALL

Ismael has managed to win with effort and quick hands. While those two characteristics will translate well to the NFL, he has to spend some time building the functional power to deal with lengthy nose tackles. While some schemes can provide help, he'll have to win on an island every now and then. If he didn't dominate competition while at San Diego State, he's likely going to struggle against NFL starters. Fortunately, the fix is clear and simply takes time. Meanwhile, Ismael can carve out a career early on as a swing interior player.

GRADE: 63

PRO COMPARISON: Frank Ragnow/Ben Garland