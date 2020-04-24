Lloyd Cushenberry III NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Denver Broncos' Pick

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

C Lloyd Cushenberry III, LSU

STRENGTHS

—Impressive starter-caliber center prospect with length, agility and experience.

—Athleticism and power to start in the NFL tomorrow; willing to play tough and get dirty.

—Handled power from top-tier SEC competition and held his own against the best defensive linemen in the country.

—Great hands shoot out hard and fast, making it difficult for defenders to get past him or even eat up his space.

—Quick enough to recover in a phone booth when defenders shoot gaps or he sees stunts or twists.

—Earned the No. 18 jersey at LSU, which is given to one player on offense and defense each season who "best represents what it means to be an LSU football player."

WEAKNESSES

—Can end up on the ground too much when facing a head-up defender.

—Sometimes struggles to unlock his hips and move fluidly when asked to pull or get upfield.

—Lack of agility could hurt him if asked to do much zone-blocking.

—Doesn't always control defenders with his length; must do a better job maintaining blocks.

OVERALL

A high-level leader and high-level blocker controlling the middle of the nation's best offensive line at LSU, Cushenberry is NFL-ready. He should start as a rookie and has the potential to become a Pro Bowler early in his career.

GRADE: 85

PRO COMPARISON: Ryan Kelly/Cody Whitehair