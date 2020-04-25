Solomon Kindley NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Miami Dolphins' Pick

Butch Dill/Associated Press

OG Solomon Kindley, Georgia

STRENGTHS

—Made 32 starts at guard in the toughest division in college football and has played in high-stakes situations that will rival NFL environments.

—Excellent overall frame (6'3", 337 lbs) with adequate length (32¼") and size throughout; will have no trouble playing on the interior in the NFL.

—Has a bone-crusher mentality and looks to assert his dominance on every rep; plays like a throwback at the position.

—Much better footwork than expected given his size and shows the beginnings of a soft-footed pass protector; he reverts back to bad habits, but the fluidity flashes at times.

—Heavy-handed puncher who can deliver strikes and eat them just the same; won't get dog-walked into the quarterback's lap.

WEAKNESSES

—Drops his eyes into contact far too often; aside from being remarkably dangerous, creates natural balance concerns and an inability to latch on and drive.

— Average-at-best athleticism given his size; isn't able to remain square, which creates a soft edge for linebackers to rip through.

—Carries weight in his midsection and would benefit from building his body to carry the weight more evenly; could improve some athletic shortcomings with a focus on strength and conditioning.

—Has a tendency to stop his feet and be content with leaning against opposition at the line of scrimmage late in games; would like to see him keep his feet hot in critical moments.

OVERALL

Kindley often plays like two completely different players. Sometimes it's a tale of two halves, sometimes it's different games, but the worst is when it's play-to-play. He has to become more consistent in his technique to challenge as a starter in the NFL. He has all of the power, nastiness and fundamental footwork needed to be a good NFL guard, but he too often reverts to bad habits in his play to be more than a backup piece early in his career.

GRADE: 55

PRO COMPARISON: Rodger Saffold/Jamon Brown