Solomon Kindley NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Miami Dolphins' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 25, 2020

Georgia offensive lineman Solomon Kindley (66) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

OG Solomon Kindley, Georgia

        

STRENGTHS

—Made 32 starts at guard in the toughest division in college football and has played in high-stakes situations that will rival NFL environments.

—Excellent overall frame (6'3", 337 lbs) with adequate length (32¼") and size throughout; will have no trouble playing on the interior in the NFL. 

—Has a bone-crusher mentality and looks to assert his dominance on every rep; plays like a throwback at the position.

—Much better footwork than expected given his size and shows the beginnings of a soft-footed pass protector; he reverts back to bad habits, but the fluidity flashes at times.  

—Heavy-handed puncher who can deliver strikes and eat them just the same; won't get dog-walked into the quarterback's lap. 

          

WEAKNESSES

Video Play Button

—Drops his eyes into contact far too often; aside from being remarkably dangerous, creates natural balance concerns and an inability to latch on and drive.

— Average-at-best athleticism given his size; isn't able to remain square, which creates a soft edge for linebackers to rip through.

—Carries weight in his midsection and would benefit from building his body to carry the weight more evenly; could improve some athletic shortcomings with a focus on strength and conditioning.

—Has a tendency to stop his feet and be content with leaning against opposition at the line of scrimmage late in games; would like to see him keep his feet hot in critical moments.

     

OVERALL 

Kindley often plays like two completely different players. Sometimes it's a tale of two halves, sometimes it's different games, but the worst is when it's play-to-play. He has to become more consistent in his technique to challenge as a starter in the NFL. He has all of the power, nastiness and fundamental footwork needed to be a good NFL guard, but he too often reverts to bad habits in his play to be more than a backup piece early in his career.

       

GRADE: 55

PRO COMPARISON: Rodger Saffold/Jamon Brown

