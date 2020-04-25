Simon Stepaniak NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Green Bay Packers' Pick

April 25, 2020

Indiana offensive lineman Simon Stepaniak (72) readies for the snap during an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Indiana defeated Illinois 24-14. (AP Photo/Bradley Leeb)
BRADLEY LEEB/Associated Press

OG18 Simon Stepaniak, Indiana

STRENGTHS

—Matched legitimate play strength with 37 reps on the bench press at the combine.

—Has a junkyard-dog attitude and is looking for a fight at the line of scrimmage every snap.

—The kind of player that lives for contact and physicality; line him up one-on-one in a phone booth and he wins more often than not.

—Above-average hand placement in the run game; when combined with his upper-body strength, can be enough to help him win reps.

—Excellent overall frame (6'4", 313 lbs); looks built for life in the trenches.

     

WEAKNESSES

—Torn ACL in December prevented him from doing on-field drills at combine; may make him an IR candidate as a rookie if teams don't have as much time for OTAs and minicamps.

—Poor lateral athleticism in pass protection; speed counters will eat him alive in the NFL.

—Overextends unnecessarily in pass protection; base expands too much, which forces some balance issues that show up with a forward lean.

—Limited open-field athleticism, likely more so following the injury, and he'll struggle to make an impact as a reach-blocker on plays to the boundary.

Video Play Button

     

OVERALL

Stepaniak looks like he was built for the NFL 20 years ago. Speed has become a priority all over the field, and while offensive linemen don't need to be track stars, the best linemen in the league have above-average movement skills. Stepaniak is at his best working linearly in tight spaces. Need someone to deliver a crushing down block with highlight-film-caliber finishes? He's your guy. A late-season ACL injury surely hurt his stock, and his rookie year will be based on how that injury heals.

     

GRADE: 59

PRO COMPARISON: Matt Slauson/Don Barclay

