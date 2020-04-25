Cameron Clark NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for New York Jets' Pick

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

OG Cameron Clark, Charlotte

STRENGTHS

—Played 49 games and made 31 consecutive starts at Charlotte.

—Was a two-year team captain, 2019 first-team All-Conference USA as voted on by the conference's coaches, and the team's Offensive MVP in 2017.

—Strike timing and placement in pass protection is some of the best in the class; shows an ability to vary up strikes and is comfortable with independent hand usage, including jabbing and replacing in motion.

—Overall frame is excellent (6'4", 308 lbs) and looks like it could easily hold another 15 pounds; has great length with 34⅛" arms and massive 11" hands.

—Smooth into his set and is efficient getting out of his stance and setting his kickstand; will not struggle with the various vertical sets an NFL team will want to see.

—Alpha attitude on the field, with good ability to process pre- and post-snap; constantly looks to put someone on his highlight film.

WEAKNESSES

—Overall pad level can get high, particularly in space, and shows a lack of mobility in his hips and strength in his lower back.

—Not the kind of puller that Charlotte asked him to be; doesn't show comfort opening his hips with fluidity and can get off track quickly as he works down the line.

—Tight overall lower body.

—Not a particularly good athlete in space; may be fairly scheme-dependent in the NFL.

—Underwhelming redirective athleticism in pass protection; speed counters that can threaten his edge early were easily able to get him to commit and then counter underneath.

—Gets overextended too often in the run game and leaves his lower half back at the line of scrimmage, causing some lean and balance issues that he won't be able to compensate for in the NFL.

OVERALL

Clark proved he could hang with the big dogs in Charlotte's game against Clemson. A three-year starter and crucial part of the 49ers program, he leaves with the school record for most games played at 49. He has excellent size, experience and is a comfortable pass protector. Despite his time at tackle for Charlotte, he's likely moving inside at the next level due to some reactive athleticism limitations. Nonetheless, he comes with an excellent foundation of traits and could be a surprise starter as a rookie.

GRADE: 61

PRO COMPARISON: Stefen Wisniewski/Jonathan Cooper