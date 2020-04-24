Jonah Jackson NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Detroit Lions' Pick

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

OG Jonah Jackson, Ohio State

STRENGTHS

—NFL-ready frame in every sense; has great size (6'3", 306 lbs) and good overall length (33½" arms).

—Graduate transfer who began at Rutgers before playing his final season at Ohio State; a versatile prospect who could play any of the interior positions as needed and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as the wire-to-wire starter at left guard for the highly competitive Buckeyes.

—Has excellent contact balance at all levels of the field; is able to absorb blows and remain in the action, as he doesn't get knocked off of his route easily.

—Quick-setting shaded tackles is his calling card; the best in the class at it.

—Able to get out of his stance fluidly, work laterally with ease and post into a smooth kickstand; punches tight and gets on defenders before they have even gotten into their half-man phase.

—Alpha on the field every snap.

—A good communicator, good processor post-snap, looks to finish blocks and plays with the kind of controlled but pissed-off demeanor that teams love.

WEAKNESSES

—Thin base as a linear drive-blocker and is too easily manipulated in the run game; has to expand, drive off the appropriate parts of his feet and keep his hands inside defenders' frames more consistently.

—Gets a little sloppy throughout the game and has some uncharacteristic struggles late in the game; technique starts to loosen up, and he isn't as efficient with his limbs in either phase.

—Pad level is a concern and may point to functional mobility issues that need to be improved; must continue to build mobility in his posterior chain.

—Doesn't have jarring power in his hands; is a high-rep "patter" rather than a heavyweight boxer and could use some variety to catch defenders sleeping.

OVERALL

Jackson doesn't have many glaring flaws as a pass protector. He might be one of the best pure pass-setters in this class. However, he too often reverts to poor overall habits in the run game that are clearly in contrast to how he otherwise plays. The concern could be whether those traits and habits will ever be coached out or if they just come as part of the package deal. Jackson could provide valuable interior versatility and depth early on, but the goal should be to develop him into a starter. That starts with cleaning up his pad level and base issues in the run game immediately.

GRADE: 62

PRO COMPARISON: Trai Turner/Spencer Long